Wilkin looking for Saints to give new leaders a big test

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin will be looking for his side to maintain their excellent form against new leaders Stockport County.

Saints entertain Stockport in Saturday’s Vanarama National League North fixture aiming to make it nine wins in ten outings. Wilkin’s side are fourth in the table going into Saturday’s game.

Stockport are going very well but we’ll try and win the game, we’ve always got to try and do that against the top teams Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Wilkin said: “Stockport are going very well but we’ll try and win the game, we’ve always got to try and do that against the top teams.”

Carl Baker, Jimmy Armson, Adam Walker and Gaz Dean are slight concerns for Wilkin but hopefully all four players will be fully fit to face County.

Glenn Walker’s 300th appearance for the club helped Saints to a 3-1 victory at Blyth Spartans.

Wilkin said: “We started slowly and went behind but then put in a strong first half display and managed the game well in the second half. It’s a tough place to go so it was a great result for us.”

And Wilkin was full of praise for Walker on his 300th appearance, he added: “Glenn [Walker] was excellent for us again. His was one of several fine individual performances in an overall strong team performance.

“Glenn has been an excellent servant for the club and hopefully he can continue to be in the future. He can play in several positions for us, he may not have the pace he used to have but he can still cover the ground well.”