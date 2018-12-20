Wilkin looking for Saints to get back on track at York

Brackley Town are back in Vanarama National League North action this weekend at York City.

Both clubs are not having the season they would have wished for but Saints boss Kevin Wilkin is hoping the FA Trophy result can help get his side back on track following two successive defeats in the league.

If we can go there and get a good result on the back of Saturday’s success that will set us up well for the busy festive period Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

He added: “York City are not having the season they had hoped for but we’re still searching for some momentum. If we can go there and get a good result on the back of Saturday’s success that will set us up well for the busy festive period.”

Wilkin has bolstered his squad with the loan signing of Liam McAlinden from Cheltenham Town and Ben Morgan from Bristol Rovers.

The pair have initially signed for a month and will be in the squad for Saturday’s game at York where Jimmy Armson could make his return from injury.

Wilkin said: “If Jimmy Armson is back that will be a big boost for us, he’s the only player we’re missing at the moment. We’ve signed Liam McAlinden and Ben Morgan on short-term loans to see us through the festive period, that will give us a bit more depth to the squad.”