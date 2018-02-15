Wilkin looking for Saints to extend unbeaten home run

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin will be looking for his side to chalk up back-to-back home wins.

Following Saturday’s Vanarama National League North 3-0 defeat at Blyth Spartans, Saints got back to winning ways against basement boys North Ferriby United on Tuesday.

It is good to get a bit of confidence back ahead of what will be a very tough game when Darlington come here on Saturday Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Goals from top scorer Aaron Williams, with his 24th of the campaign, Alex Gudger and Jimmy Armson earned a 3-0 victory at St James Park. And now Saints will be looking to follow up against Darlington on Saturday.

Tuesday’s game provided a straightforward win for Saints who claimed the three points to close the gap on leaders Salford City and Harrogate Town as they extended their season-long unbeaten home record.

Wilkin said: “Everyone was mightily disappointed after Saturday’s performance so it was good to have another game again so soon.

“We started tonight with good purpose and showed what we are about. Ferriby never gave up and we had to manage the game.

“We showed good patience and took our chances. It is good to get a bit of confidence back ahead of what will be a very tough game when Darlington come here on Saturday.”