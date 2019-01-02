Wilkin looking for Saints to build on encouraging display

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin for his side to make it back-to-back home wins on Saturday.

Saints entertain lowly Ashton United in Saturday’s Vanarama National League North clash with Wilkin looking for three points to kick-start his side’s play-off push.

Saints dropped two more points in the New Year’s day stalemate at Leamington where Glenn Walker’s second half penalty miss proved costly. Saints did more than enough to take all three points and Wilkin said: “Our work-rate was terrific, Leamington have been in good form and that was a tough place to go.

“We were dominant in that first half and it then opened up a bit more in the second half, we had some gilt-edged chances but didn’t make them count.

“We’ve not found too many clean sheets so there are lots of positives from this performance. Obviously, we’d like to have won but it really pleased me the way we knuckled down.

“It’s been an intense period just now but if you can show that bit of resolve to get through it and come out the other side, things can turn for you.”