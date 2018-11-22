Wilkin looking for holders to make a strong defence

Brackley Town begin their defence of the Buildbase FA Trophy and should get the job done at the first attempt.

The holders entertain lowly Nuneaton Borough in Saturday’s third qualifying round tie.

I remember the day vividly and we want to try and get back there again Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

But boss Kevin Wilkin knows his players have to be more ruthless in the final third if they are to get past the Vanarama National League North basement boys. Saints have squandered chances in recent games, meaning they have drawn four of their last five league outings, three from winning positions, at the cost of crucial points.

But now Saints must focus on the FA Trophy and Wilkin said: “In the run to the final last season we conceded only three goals in 11 games to win it. There were several clean sheets and that’s something we need to improve on this time.

“Players understand they need to get back to keeping clean sheet for us to have a positive season. I’ve got players who can go to another level but we want to be successful here and now.

“Once you’ve had a taste of Wembley you want to have more of it but as holders we’re there to be shot at and that’s something the players have to got to deal with. I remember the day vividly and we want to try and get back there again.”