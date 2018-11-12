Wilkin left with mixed emotions following Saints’ draw

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin has mixed feelings following Saturday’s Vanarama National League North 1-1 draw with Blyth Spartans.

Both goals came in the second half at St James Park where Sean Reid gave Spartans the lead but Matt Lowe rescued a late point in stoppage-time. Draws are costing Saints valuable points in recent games but Wilkin’s side were never at their best on Saturday.

It was all a little bit flat and we weren’t at our best for sure Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Wilkin said: “We struggled to find an edge to our game. It was 75 minutes before we really got going and started to move the ball as we can.

“There were some strong performances out there but equally some indifferent ones also. So we struggled to find that bit of purpose in our play. We got back in it with a good goal, hit the bar from a good chance and had the better chances albeit they came late.

“It was all a little bit flat and we weren’t at our best for sure. We still worked hard to create chances, we battled back after falling behind and we got a point from the game.

“A draw was a fair result overall as we largely cancelled each other out. What is pleasing is to come back from being behind and to get something on a day when we haven’t been as imposing as we can be.”