Wilkin knows Saints will face a tough test at the leaders

Brackley Town face potentially their most testing trip of the Vanarama National League North campaign on Tuesday.

Saints make the long trek to long-time leaders Chorley looking to extend their seven-match unbeaten run. Saints go into the game on the back of a 3-1 victory over AFC Telford United while Chorley were rocked by a 5-3 defeat at Southport on Saturday.

We’re going to have reach the same levels as we did on Saturday to get anything from the game Saints manager Kevin Wilkin

Even so, Saints boss Kevin Wilkin knows it will be a tough test, especially in midweek.

He said: “Chorley is a difficult place to go, especially for a midweek game. They’re having a fantastic season, so we’ve got to be ready to go again on Tuesday.

“We’re going to have to reach the same levels as we did on Saturday to get anything from the game. But we’re in good form at the moment, so I’d be optimistic of bringing something back with us.”

Looking back on Saturday’s success, Wilkin added: “We did fantastic to go 3-0 up in the first half. It was disappointing to concede just before halftime but that kept us on our toes for the second half.

“The way we went about our business in difficult conditions was excellent. We had to play into the elements in the second half and I knew that if we could score three goals playing with it then so could Telford.

“But they didn’t trouble us and we could have scored a couple of more goals but for their keeper making a couple of great saves.”