Wilkin knows Saints must improve in key areas

Despite seeing his side pick up three points, Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin was far from happy with the performance.

Wilkin’s side beat lowly Ashton United 3-1 at St James Park on Saturday and the result narrows the gap to the play-offs.

A first half penalty from Shaun Jeffers and captain Gaz Dean’s 25 yarder put Saints in control. In the second half a strike from Matt Lowe sealed it before Jeffers missed the target with his second spot-kick and James Jones grabbed a consolation goal in stoppage-time.

Wilkin said: “We went about our work very well but I am disappointed to concede the goal at the end. We just haven’t been keeping enough clean sheets and have given away a sloppy goal in added-time, and also not to have scored more given the chances we created.

“I am delighted with the win but I am far from satisfied with where we are at the minute. If we are to be serious play-off contenders we need to sharpen up and improve in key areas.”