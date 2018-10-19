Wilkin knows Saints must cut out errors at both ends

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin knows his side must cut out the errors if they are to mount a serious challenge.

Saints have slipped down the Vanarama National League North table and face third-placed Spennymoor Town this weekend.

An uncharacteristic error by keeper Danny Lewis condemned Saints to a 2-1 defeat at Guisley last weekend. But it is errors at both ends of the pitch which are proving costly.

Wilkin said: “Up until the FA Cup defeat and Saturday’s result we’d gone nine games unbeaten and were starting to show signs of being more consistent. The performances are mainly there but we’re being punished for mistakes at both ends, that wasn’t happening last season.

“We’re not scoring goals when we’re on top in games. That’s what is costing us this season, we’re not getting away with it and players have got to realise how crucial those moments can be.”