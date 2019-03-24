Wilkin knows just how important victory was over rivals

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin knew just how important Saturday’s Vanarama National League North victory over play-off rivals Kidderminster Harriers was.

Saints beat Harriers 3-1 to make it five wins on the spin. Jimmy Armson gave Saints the first half lead which was cancelled out by Joe Ironside’s penalty but second half goals from Lee Ndlovu and Shane Byrne’s penalty earned all three points.

Wilkin said: “It was a massive three points, they are close on our tails and we had a difficult game at their place earlier in the season so I think the way we came out and set about our task was terrific.

“Some of our play in the first half was excellent then we were rocked back a bit by what I felt was a dubious penalty to give them some encouragement at half-time and it challenged our resolve a bit having been so dominant in the game. We needed to hold our nerve and to keep doing what we had done well in the first half to give ourselves a great chance to go on and win the game which we did.”