Wilkin knows how costly defeat could prove to be

On the day when Vanarama National League North leaders Stockport County and second-placed Chorley both slipped up, Brackley Town were unable to take advantage.

Third-placed Saints went down to only a second defeat in 17 games at fourth-placed Spennymoor Town. Their eight-match unbeaten run came to an end in a 2-1 defeat on Saturday as Glen Taylor’s 23rd league goal of the season took his side joint third

Ryan Hall had earlier given Spennymoor the first half lead which Shane Byrne cancelled out from the penalty spot only for Taylor to win it late on after Saints had missed a host of chances.

Boss Kevin Wilkin said: “It is obviously a disappointing result. We have been guilty of getting too many good opportunities and not taking our chances.

“Crucial moments have come and gone when for all our effort and endeavour we have to score more than a penalty from good chances. We have been strong again and have done enough to merit winning the game let alone drawing it so it is disappointing especially when you see the way other results have gone.”