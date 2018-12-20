Wilkin knows Bulls will be a different proposition in cup

Kevin Wilkin knows it could have been a lot tougher after seeing Brackley Town handed a trip to Hereford in the Buildbase FA Trophy.

The holders will head to Edgar Street for the second round clash after they came through a tricky tie with Hayes & Yeading United.

Saints comfortably beat Hereford in the Vanarama National League North this season but Wilkin said: “We’d obviously prefer to be at home because Hereford is a difficult place to go no matter how well they are doing.

“Marc Richards has gone in there and is starting to turn things around.

“We know this will be a difficult tie but if we play like we can do then we should be okay. We could have had a more difficult tie, there are lot of Conference national level teams left in it.”

Looking back on Saturday’s 4-2 success, Wilkin admitted that when the Bostik League outfit equalised for a second time a shock may have been on the cards.

He said: “We missed a lot of chances in the first half and when you don’t score before halftime there is always a chance of an upset. They looked a side who can play and when they equalised for the second time it could have been dangerous for us.

“We’re tending to make hard work of things at the moment, not enough clean sheets, and we’re not where we were this time last season.

“We should have won more comfortably but we got through.”