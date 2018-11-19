Wilkin delighted with display despite more dropped points

Despite seeing his side denied all three Vanarama National League North points by a stoppage-time equaliser, Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin was full of praise for his players.

Draw specialists Town drew 1-1 at in-form County in Saturday’s clash in front of nearly 3,500 fans at Edgeley Park where Saints again paid the price for not taking their chances once in front.

To have played so well and with good game management for 90 minutes and then to concede as we did so late is disappointing of course Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Lee Ndlovu gave Saints the second half lead but a stoppage-time equaliser from substitute Frank Mulhern denied the visitors a deserved win.

Wilkin said: “We were terrific. The first half was even though they had more possession without creating chances then we scored a fantastic goal and really should have put the game to bed.

“When you don’t, then moments like that can come back to haunt you and it has done and we have taken one point when it should have been three. To have played so well and with good game management for 90 minutes and then to concede as we did so late is disappointing of course.

“But if that is all I have to gripe about then we are moving in the right direction. Lee [Ndlovu] got a real striker’s goal, our work-rate and the organisation we showed was right up there.

“But it has happened on too many occasions now where we have outplayed a lot of sides and created a lot of chances and not finished the job so it has come back to haunt us. That is something for us to work on.”