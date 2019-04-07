Wilkin delighted to see Saints grind out another three points

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin knows it’s all about results at this stage of the Vanarama National League North campaign.

So the Saints manager was delighted to see his side pick up three more points following Saturday’s 2-0 victory over lowly Guiseley thanks to goals either side of the break from Shane Bhyrne and Connor Hall. It wasn’t their best display by a long way but Wilkin saw Saints grind out another victory to remain third.

Wilkin said: “I am delighted with the win, it’s another game when we had to grind the result out. We weren’t as fluent in the first half as we have been in recent weeks but we took the lead and gained a cushion. We probably should have scored more goals but another clean sheet is good.

“We bossed things really in the second half and never looked in too much danger. Teams are obviously aware of what we can do and set up to spoil the party of course. But we showed versatility and what we are capable of to get what is a good win and another clean sheet.”