Wilkin delighted to see Saints get back on track

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin was delighted to see his side get back on track in Vanarama National League North.

Saints thumped high-flying Spennymoor Town 4-1 on Saturday and the three points lifted them into fifth place in the table.

The visitors were reduced to ten men with the dismissal of captain James Curtis but went ahead through Mark Anderson. Connor Hall equalised before Matthew Gould saved Jimmy Armson’s penalty.

After the restart, Armson ahead and Daniel Nti got his first goal for the club. Armson bagged his second goal of the game and eighth of the season late on.

Wilkin said:“It is a pleasing win, we started with a different pairing up front and they worked hard and did well for us. We came back after falling behind and scored four goals against a strong Spennymoor side.

“It can be difficult mentally against ten men because they have nothing to lose. Jimmy [Armson] missed the penalty in the first half but responded in fine fashion to go on and score two good goals.

“Daniel Nti has been unfortunate not to get starts but he did well. He got a crucial goal for us finishing really well and I feel delighted for him and for Shaun [Jeffers] who worked really hard.

“We created lots of chances and worked the goalkeeper who had to pull off some really good saves.”