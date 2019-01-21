Wilkin delighted to get overdue success on the road

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin was delighted to see his side pick up their first Vanarama National League North victory on the road since October.

Saints earned a 1-0 win at Alfreton Town on Saturday with a battling performance and a late goal from substitute Daniel Nti.

Injury-enforced changes brought new signings Carl Baker and Oran Jackson into the starting line-up as Wilkin’s team sought a first away win in the league since the trip to Boston in October.

A first half of few chances saw Alfreton dominate the early exchanges before the visitors enjoyed the rare brighter moments. Lee Ndlovu played in Matt Lowe but the final touch was lacking and Baker’s fierce shot was blocked. In between, Reece Styche and Tom Allan failed to trouble Danny Lewis with efforts from distance and David Shiels headed wide from a free-kick.

The second half was a different story with Saints in the ascendency. Adam Walker scooped his shot over after an excellent exchange of passes and Baker saw his shot saved when he might have marked his first appearance with a goal.

Ndlovu’s shot from 25 yards hit the post and Shaun Jeffers was denied at close range as Saints found the rhythm they had struggled for in the first half getting the ball onto both wings with great effect.

Just when it seemed the breakthrough might not come, Armson’s fine play on the right created an opportunity for Nti in the 89th minute. The Reds tested Saints in added-time but Gaz Dean marshalled his defence to secure a clean-sheet and a big away win.

Wilkin said: “Coming away from home, keeping a clean sheet and scoring late on for the win was nothing less than we deserved. We looked the more prominent side and we passed the ball well in that second half and had the better moments.

“The goal came as Jimmy [Armson] drove at them with the ball and put the ball in the right area where Daniel [Nti] was alert and got it over the line for us.”