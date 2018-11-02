Wilkin delighted as Saints show their resolve

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin says the victory at Boston United proved his players have the resolve.

Shane Byrne bagged a brace as Saints beat Boston 3-1 in Tuesday’s Vanarama National League North clash.

A dominant first half performance was followed by a battling second half display. And it was that gritty second half performance which delighted Wilkin.

He said: “It was a really strong performance from start to finish. We looked dangerous and managed the game well and the win is no less than the boys deserve.

“It is nice for some of our younger players to come to places like this.

“We conceded in the second half and it rocked us back a bit but we were strong and came back from that, it is an important experience for them.

“The performance was strong, as they have been most of the season, but results have not always mirrored that. We have to learn from that and we need now to continue to show the effort levels and the quality about our play.”