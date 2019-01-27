Wilkin delighted as Saints extend their unbeaten run

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin was delighted with his side’s display against Bradford Park Avenue.

Saints extended their unbeaten Vanarama National League North run to seven games with a deserved 3-0 victory over third-placed Bradford to move up to sixth.

It was a terrific performance with three goals and the clean sheet is a bonus Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Carl Baker bagged a brace on his home debut and top scorer Lee Ndlovu, with his 15th of the season in all competitions, got the goals as Saints moved up sixth place.

Wilkin said: “It was a terrific performance with three goals and the clean sheet is a bonus. We are back in the play-off places but there is no doubt about it we should be further on than we are.

“We had a sticky spell before Christmas against some difficult teams and we certainly didn’t get the rub of the green and didn’t take our chances. We have to work hard on that and we do through the week to look at where we can all do better and how we can move forward as a group.”