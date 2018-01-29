Wilkin delighted after Saints sink the leaders

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin was full of praise for his players after they beat Vanarama National League leaders Salford City 2-1 on Saturday.

First half goals from Aaron Williams, his 22nd in all competitions, and Alex Gudger put Saints in control and it wasn’t until the final minute that City reduced the arrears through Jake Beesley.

It keeps us in and around the mix, it is a strong league and Salford are not top for no reason Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Saints boss Wilkin said: “Salford are a good side, technically and physically, and we did well today.

“We scored early that gave us a good platform. They gave us a few nervy moments but we managed it well and we will enjoy the result.

“It keeps us in and around the mix, it is a strong league and Salford are not top for no reason. They are odds on favourites to win it, I would be surprised if anyone can catch them.”

Salford manager Bernard Morley was sanguine about the result. He said: “As a neutral it was a good game but as a manager it was disappointing. We didn’t get it right and I question my team selection today.

“We finished the first half strongly but overall didn’t do enough, Brackley were the better side, they wanted it more and we rolled over. They are hard to beat and we won’t use excuses.”