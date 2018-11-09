Wilkin confident points will come from performances

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin hopes his side’s performances will start to reap rewards to keep in the promotion race.

Despite dropping crucial points from winning positions so far, Saints are sixth in Vanarama National League North ahead of Saturday’s clash with Blyth Spartans.

The draw with Chester was the second game in the last three where Saints have let points slip.

Wilkin said: “We had good chances in both recent games to get maximum points which is disappointing. The performances have, in the main, been very good all season and we haven’t got the points we deserve. But that’s gone now.

“We need to work out we’re going to improve from that to pick up three points.

“There is no team pulling away this season which makes for a competitive league. Chorley have been on a poor run and we’re not that far behind them.

“It’s a very open league but we’ve got some massive games to come. We’ve only got a small squad so I’m trying to get a couple of players in.

“We need to have options to be able to change things in games.”