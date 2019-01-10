Wilkin aware of new threat as holders face the Bulls

Brackley Town take the next step towards defending their Buildbase FA Trophy crown this weekend.

The holders travel to Hereford for Saturday’s second round tie with manager Kevin Wilkin fully aware that Bulls will be a different proposition. Saints comfortably beat Hereford earlier in the Vanarama National League North campaign, a result which ended the reign of manager Pete Beadle.

We know it’s going to be a tough game but you would expect that at this stage of the competition Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

But since the appointment of former Gloucester City manager Marc Richards, Hereford have picked up some decent results including victories over Alfreton Town, Kidderminster Harriers and Chester plus last weekend’s draw with leaders Chorley.

Apart from Connor Hall, Saints will have a full squad available for Saturday’s trip to Edgar Street where Wilkin knows his side will be in for a stiff test.

He said: “Hereford have picked up recently, especially at home, and we know it’s going to be a tough game. But you would expect that at this stage of the competition.

“Hereford have been used to winning games to get back this level, bringing people back to the club. They’ve levelled off this season because it’s been more competitive but they’ve adjusted to it now under their new manager. They’ve brought in some good players who have played at the level above, like Josh Gowling and Mike Symons.

“But we’re not in a bad position ourselves at the moment even though we should have picked up more points over the festive period. The players have shown a good attitude since the displays against Kidderminster Harriers and York City, where things didn’t quite go our way, and the performances are getting back to where they should be.”

Once big concern for Wilkin though is penalties as Saints have missed four of their last five attempts.