Wilkin aiming for Saints to cement their play-off place

Having seen his side move up to third, Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin wants to make sure his side stays there.

Saints moved up to third place in Vanarama National League North following a 2-0 win at Hereford in Tuesday’s rearranged fixture to make it six wins on the spin.

We’re now getting the results that mirror our performances which wasn’t the case earlier in the season because we’re not giving poor goals away now Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Wilkin said: “If we can sustain this form until the end of the season that would be fantastic but we’ve got some difficult away trips coming up at Altrincham and Spennymoor. We have got some really tough games against very strong teams coming up so we take nothing for granted and we move on now to be properly prepared for the trip to Southport on Saturday.

“We’re now getting the results that mirror our performances which wasn’t the case earlier in the season because we’re not giving poor goals away now.”