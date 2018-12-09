Wilkin admits Saints are struggling to cope with the intensity

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin feels his side are not coping with the intensity of the Vanarama National League North at the moment.

Saints slipped to only their second defeat of the season, losing 2-0 at Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday. A goal in each half from captain Ashley Chambers sunk Saints.

We find ourselves where we are at the moment because we are not at the point where we can cope with that intensity week-in, week-out Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Wilkin said: “We got off to a slow start and not only that but we conceded early too. Once we started to move the ball with more purpose and to impose ourselves individually and collectively you saw us clearly in a better light.

“Expectations are high but this league is relentless, there are no easy games and we come up against good teams, always well organised and competitive. In some quarters may be we have lost sight of this a little bit.

“We find ourselves where we are at the moment because we are not at the point where we can cope with that intensity week-in, week-out. It is having protracted periods of doing well that will make the difference and that is what we are working hard towards.”