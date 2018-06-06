Wilkin able to reflect on what Saints achieved

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin has now had time to take stock of his – and the club’s – finest achievement.

The Saints boss has just returned from a well-earned break, jetting off less than 24 hours after his side had won the Buildbase FA Trophy at Wembley. And since returning home Wilkin has been able to take it all in, this time without the pressure of being on the touchline at Wembley.

If I’m being honest, it took a while for it all to sink in and understand just what we had achieved that day Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Wilkin said: “If I’m being honest, it took a while for it all to sink in and to understand just what we had achieved that day. Coming back from holiday and seeing it all on video has given me a chance to assess our performance again at Wembley.

“I felt on the day that we were the better team and, having seen the video several times with other people, I haven’t changed my opinion. What I still can’t work out is how we didn’t score more goals, we created so many chances!”

Following Saints’ finest hour at Wembley, Wilkin was concerned that some of his top players could be the target for bigger clubs.

But he said: “I don’t know of any approaches so far but I’m well aware of the situation and we’ll be working hard to keep the squad together.”

Promotion will be the priority again next season.