We’ve got our mojo back says boss Ford

Banbury United boss Mike Ford will be looking for his side to make it three wins on the spin on Saturday.

The Puritans travel to lowly Leiston looking to build on last weekend’s excellent victory over Evo-Stik League promotion candidates King’s Lynn Town.

We’ve shown some good attributes recently and we’ve got to maintain that for the rest of the season Puritans boss Mike Ford

It’s a long trip but one which will seem much shorter on the return journey if United can pick up another three premier division central points to back up their wins over St Neots Town and the Linnets, in which Ford’s boys showed great resilience to see it through.

Ford said: “We’ve got four games left and we’ve got some momentum back, we’re keeping clean sheets and scoring goals again. We’ve shown some good attributes recently and we’ve got to maintain that for the rest of the season.

“The players have knuckled down, worked hard and we’ve got our reward. Now the players have got to take that into the next match at Leiston.

“But we’ve got to make sure we have a complete focus on that game and not still be thinking about the result against King’s Lynn.

“If we play well there and Leiston do something special to win it then we can’t do anything about that. But I want us to perform well there because they ran Kettering very close recently.

“We’ve not conceded a goal from open play for four games, we’ve kept clean sheets in three of them and the two goals we let in against Biggleswade were both from set-pieces. We’ve worked on defending those as well in recent weeks and the hard work is starting to pay off.”

Ford will have a full squad to choose from for the trip to Leiston.