We need to be better on the ball, says United boss

Banbury United boss Mike Ford will be looking for his side to make the most of home advantage with back-to-back games at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

The Puritans entertain Evo-Stik Southern League basement boys Gosport Borough on Saturday and three days later take on Basingstoke Town in their rearranged premier division fixture.

I just want to play on the front foot, play with some composure and be better on the ball Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford said: “We need to be in more control of games so I’m not looking any further ahead than Saturday’s game with Gosport.

“I just want us to play on the front foot, play with some composure and be better on the ball than of late.

“Our current form isn’t a concern but we’re still trying to find the right formula which suits the players we have here. We’re trying to manufacture something which the players are happy with

“We’re doing okay for a second season in this division, especially after losing our best player Zac McEachran, both full-backs and Jack Westbrook. I thought Ravi Shamsi may be the player to take over from Zac and, to start with, he showed glimpses that he could but it didn’t work out.

“Now I’m looking to add to the squad for the short-term and the long-term but they have to be players that will improve us.”