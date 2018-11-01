Watts hits winner as Saints increase their advantage

James Watts hit the winner as Brackley Town Saints extended their lead at the top of the UHLSport Hellenic League.

Saints beat Binfield 2-1 in Wednesday’s premier division clash and have now taken 22 of 24 available points in October.

Both sides had early chances, Charlie Kille shot wide while Josh Howell’s effort was pushed aside by Ali Worby. Chris Jordan just failed to connect with a header and when the ball ran through to Kille he was quickly closed down before he could get a shot away.

James Hammond was set free by Jordan and burst into the area but his shot cleared the bar. Hammond burst through again but Chris Grace saved well with his legs and Jordan was unable to control his follow-up shot which crept wide.

Saints broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute when a patient build-up led to Watts delivering a pin-point pass to Hammond and his angled drive beat Grace.

But the lead lasted only three minutes with Binfield taking full advantage of a momentary lapse in the Saints defence. Sean Moore nicked the ball before skilfully lifting it over the stranded Worby from 30 yards.

Saints showed their resolve and George Ball’s shot from a tight angle saw Grace do well to keep it out.

Saints regained the lead on the hour mark when Watts, Hammond and Harry Brock combined to find Jordan Godfrey. He threaded a perfect ball back to Watts who held off a couple of challenges before firing past Grace.

Kille went close to increasing the lead with a free-kick over the wall but Binfield almost equalised late on when James Knight scuffed his shot from six yards and Worby was able to collect with ease.