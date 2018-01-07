Walker and Armson get Saints back on track

Brackley Town got back to winning ways in Vanarama National League North with a 2-0 success at Nuneaton Town on Saturday.

Kevin Wilkin’s side recorded a deserved away win at Nuneaton to break a sequence of four draws as the race at the top hotted up. Salford City dropped further points as all the teams below them won. Saints remain in third place right in the mix in the chasing pack as next Saturday the Buildbase FA Trophy takes centre stage.

Glenn Walker’s early goal was doubled by Jimmy Armson’s penalty just before the hour mark to seal the points in a game dominated by the visitors.

Nuneaton rarely threatened Danny Lewis’ goal. James Ferry shot weakly before the interval in the hosts’ best chance and a late header by substitute Andre Olukanmi caught the top of the crossbar but the points were already on their way back to Brackley.

Shane Byrne’s fifth minute free-kick was helped on by Lee Ndlovu allowing Walker to finish smartly past Dean Lyness for his third goal in four games.

Nuneaton were saved twice by goal-line clearances after goalmouth scrambles and Lyness pulled off a fine save low to his left to deny Byrne on the half hour as Saints sought the crucial second goal. That duly followed in the 59th minute when Alex Gudger was needlessly felled by Lyness and Armson made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Wilkin said: “I am delighted for the players with the win. The clean sheet is important also.

“It was another heavy pitch but this is a very fit group of players. There were lots of top performances today and I thought Andy Brown and Lee Ndlovu were really effective up front, especially in the second period.”