United will start as firm favourites

Banbury United and Easington Sports will meet for the fourth time in the OFA Senior Cup on Tuesday.
The Evo-Stik League South side have won the previous three encounters and will go into Tuesday’s quarter-final tie at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium firm favourites against their UHLSport Hellenic League neighbours.
In last season’s tie I felt Banbury’s physical presence was the difference between the two sides because we were quite a small team at the time and couldn’t handle itSports manager Ben Milner
The first time the two clubs met was in the second round in 1980 with the holders winning 5-0 thanks to a brace from Mark Boyland, Geoff Pratt, Martin Allen and Phil Emsden. Also in the United side that night was current chairman Phil Lines. United reached the semi-final where they lost to Oxford City.
It was more than three decades before the sides met again in 2011 when United won 3-0 in the quarter-final tie at the Spencer Stadium. Joe Coleman, now with Sports, Nabil Shariff and Lewis Hilliard got the goals.
United beat North Leigh 3-0 in the semi-final before losing in the final at the Kassam to Oxford United 3-1.
The two sides met again last season at Addison Road where United came from behind to win 2-1.
Callum Convey gave Sports the lead but United won it with goals from Ricky Johnson and Charlie Wise. But United were beaten 3-2 by Kidlington after extra-time in the semi-final.
Sports boss Ben Milner said: “In last season’s tie I felt Banbury’s physical presence was the difference between the two sides because we were quite a small team at the time and couldn’t handle it. It will be a big test which should show us how far away we are.”
Puritans boss Mike Ford added: “Easington Sports are having a great season and I’m looking forward to the game.”