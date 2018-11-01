United still adjusting to the new challenge

Banbury United boss Mike Ford admits it is taking longer to adjust to life in a tougher division this season.

Despite an encouraging start to their Evo-Stik League South campaign in which they went five games unbeaten, the Puritans failed to register a victory in October.

So, Ford will be looking to kick-off November with one at a revitalised Redditch United in Saturday’s premier division central clash.

United go into the game on the back of their only victory in October – Tuesday’s Buildbase FA Trophy replay success against Swindon Supermarine – and Ford is expecting a much tougher test at Redditch.

He said: “I don’t get why it is such a big issue when a team hasn’t won for a few games. I’ve still been happy with the performances and didn’t ever think about the run.

“There have been games we should have won but it didn’t quite happen. But during this run I’ve found out who is behind me and who is not.

“We’re still getting used to this division – the players and management here – the new teams we’re facing and the way they play.”

Ford hopes the FA Trophy will be a timely boost to his players in the league, adding: “The FA Trophy is an important competition, the players are happy to get through.

“Now we’ve got to take that into Saturday’s game at Redditch, showing the same effort and commitment because Redditch have picked up recently.

“That win has given us the platform to move forwards in the league. But this division is unforgiving and if you’re not at your best you will get found out. This division feels a lot stronger than the one we were in for the last two seasons.”