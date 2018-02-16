United look to the future with set-up

Banbury United are planning for the future with a new youth structure.

The club has appointed Nick Johnson and Joe Davies to oversee the club’s junior and youth set up. They will work under the title of head of junior and youth development, a role which Johnson did for many years at Brackley Town.

The club is going to put a lot of time, thought and energy into making the junior set-up at Banbury United one we can be proud of Banbury United chairman Phil Lines

Chairman Phil Lines said: “We are delighted to get Nick and Joe on board. They both have a wealth of experience in coaching and developing young footballers and have been very successful in their previous coaching careers.

“The club is going to put a lot of time, thought and energy into making the junior set-up at Banbury United one we can be proud of. We must strive to give all young players at the club the chance to reach their full potential. To do this it is imperative that we put in place a structure that gives them the opportunity to develop in a happy but well-disciplined environment.

“In the future the club hopes to be in a position to run a Banbury football academy, to provide the opportunity for all young players in and around the town to play at a high level of football without sometimes having to travel long distances that many have to do now.

“Long term, our objective will be to provide a football pathway that gives all young local players the chance to play at the highest level that their ability and attitude can take them.”