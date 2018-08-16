United get chance to home in on results

Given Banbury United have three home games in succession, to get off to a winning start was a great boost.

The Puritans entertain Leiston on Saturday, looking to make it back-to-back Evo-Stik Southern League wins.

We struggled for wins at home last season so to get one in our first game here was massive Puritans boss Mike Ford

Greg Kaziboni’s super strike gave United all three Premier Division Central points against Halesowen Town on Tuesday and manager Mike Ford will be hoping his new-look side can build on that against Leiston and Stratford Town the following weekend.

United take on Stratford on Bank Holiday Monday, the third of three home games on the spin after the scheduled trip to Bedworth United was postponed due to the Warwickshire club being in Emirates FA Cup action that day.

Ford knew his side’s home form had to improve this season and was delighted to get off to a winning start.

He said: “I didn’t mention the importance of getting off to a winning start before the game because I could just sense the players were up for it in the dressing room.

“We struggled for wins at home last season so to get one in our first game here was massive. The players showed unbelievable commitment late on against Halesowen to make sure we held on for all three points.”

On-loan Northampton Town keeper James Goff will retain his place against Leiston, deputising for the injured Jack Harding.

While United go into Saturday’s game boosted by a home victory, Leiston showed they will be a force on the road with an impressive success at Royston Town in midweek, which came on the back of an opening day victory over Coalville Town.