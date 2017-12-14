United are in a better place for Terras test

It is a good job Banbury United rediscovered their winning ways at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

That is because high-flying Weymouth are next in town for Saturday’s Evo-Stik Southern League clash.

The Puritans will be looking for back-to-back premier division wins after Tuesday’s trip to Redditch United was postponed. But third-placed Weymouth will provide a stiff test for Mike Ford’s boys despite them getting back to winning ways against Royston Town last weekend.

Keeping a rare clean sheet was a bonus for Ford who admitted his side had not always shown enough respect to mid-table teams and, consequently, not got their rewards.

Ford said: “We’re unbeaten in six games now and have taken ten points from them.

“But I felt in some games we didn’t show enough respect to the opposition and I’ve had to get stuck into the players a halftime. That wasn’t the case against Royston, we turned over a side who have been doing very well recently.”

Ford was forced into changes against Royston but said: “I wanted to keep faith with the players who travelled to Merthyr in midweek as much as I could. In the end I had to make three changes I didn’t really want to make but the players who came in all did very well.”

Meanwhile, Nuno Felix has joined the Puritans after leaving Chippenham Town.

The 27-year-old Portuguese left-back was originally at the Benfica academy. He helped Chippenham Town to the Evo-Stik Southern League Championship title last season.

United travel to Oxford City Nomads for Tuesday’s Oxon Senior Cup third round tie.