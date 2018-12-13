United all set to give Poppies a challenge

Banbury United boss Mike Ford is confident his side can give title favourites Kettering Town a run for their money.

The Poppies were knocked off top spot in midweek by new Evo-Stik League South leaders Stourbridge following their stalemate at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

We can go into Saturday’s game with a lot more confidence now Puritans boss Mike Ford

Poppies boss Marcus Law will be looking for his side to reclaim top spot in Saturday’s premier division central clash but Ford is confident his Puritans can make like tough for the early season pacesetters.

United go into Saturday’s game on the back of a six-match unbeaten run and, while five of those have been draws, it is only the goals which have been missing.

If Banbury’s front three can find their form – displayed in Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Needham Market – then they could give Kettering a few problems, as they did against the Glassboys on Tuesday.

Ford said: “We can go into Saturday’s game with a lot more confidence now.

“It will be a similar task against Kettering but they probably won’t have so many big players like Stourbridge.

“Kettering have got a big budget and have got good quality, they’ve been top for most of the season but have had a couple of poor results recently. But they got a good win on Saturday and that’s the mark of a good side, to get a result when they need to.”

Ford knows a lack of goals is still costing his side points and added: “That’s six games unbeaten, the run started with a last-gasp equaliser at Coalville which we needed to stop the losing sequence.

“But we need to start turning draws into wins. The way this division is this season, too many draws mean you can lose a lot of places.”