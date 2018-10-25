Trophy tie comes at right time for United

Banbury United boss Mike Ford will be hoping the Buildbase FA Trophy can bring a change of fortune.

The Puritans travel to Swindon Supermarine for Saturday’s first qualifying round tie looking to get back to winning ways.

Ford knows newly-promoted Supermarine will fancy their chances despite making a poor start to life in the top tier of the Evo-Stik League South. But the tie comes at the right time for United who will end the month without a premier division central victory.

Supermarine are just outside the relegation zone in premier division south while United have slipped down to a mid-table position following back-to-back defeats.

Steve Diggin misses Saturday’s tie but central defender Lee Henderson should be back along with Amer Awadh, and Oxford United’s on-loan keeper Manny Agboola has been given the all-clear by his parent club to play.

Former Puritan Conor McDonagh was on target for Supermarine in the midweek victory over Wimborne Town.

Having already knocked leaders Weymouth out of the Emirates FA Cup, United should have no fears about Saturday’s trip. Ford will be looking to get through at the first attempt but should a replay be required, it will take place on Tuesday.

“I’ve had a really good report back on Swindon Supermarine, they will be confident having been on a decent little run in the last few games,” he said.

“Irrespective of each club’s recent form, it was always going to be a difficult tie as we’re both playing at the same level.

“Both teams will know a lot about each other, there will be no surprises. I just want us to go there and see us play well.”