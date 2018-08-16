Trio will give United a real threat up top

Banbury United boss Mike Ford reckons his front three could be a revelation this season.

Ravi Shamsi, Greg Kaziboni and Steve Diggin spearheaded United’s attack against Halesowen and all three looked dangerous.

We look a real threat with those three players this season Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford said: “We look a real threat with those three players this season.

“Ravi Shamsi was fantastic on the pitch last season and scored some great goals for us. But you also have to apply yourself and he’s done that in both games so far.

“In the summer, I asked Greg Kaziboni to excite me this season. He did a job for me on Saturday but tonight he excited me and I’m sure everyone else, besides scoring a fantastic goal.

“Steve Diggin is a top lad, lots of nous, very clever, all he needed was for us to provide him with a tap-in to reward his play.

“He plays on the shoulder of the last defender and got himself in all the right areas.”