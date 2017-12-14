Top scorer Louis departs the Puritans for Chesham

Banbury United top scorer Jefferson Louis is moving on to pastures new.

Manager Mike Ford confirmed today (Thursday) that Louis is to join Chesham United. It is expected that all the paperwork will be completed in time for Louis to play for Chesham on Saturday.

Louis made 27 appearances for United since signing at the start of the season and scored 17 goals in all competitions. Louis signed off with a goal against Royston Town in Saturday’s Evo-Stik Southern League success after coming off the bench.

He becomes the second Puritan to leave the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium for Chesham, following on from Ravi Shamsi’s move earlier this month.