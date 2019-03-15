Tight at the top as Town head north

It is Altrincham up next for Brackley Town as they look to cement their place in the Vanarama National League North play-offs.

Manager Kevin Wilkin knows they need a strong finish on the road, starting at Altrincham on Saturday.

It’s so tight you’ve got to keep winning just to hold your position, it’s pretty relentless Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Saints should have been in action on Tuesday at Hereford but the Edgar Street pitch was water-logged so that will mean another midweek trip to be fitted in.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s trip north, Wilkin said: “Altrincham were the last team to beat us at our place so we know they’re a good side.

“But we’ve improved since we last played them so hopefully we can continue the run we’ve been on and take it into Saturday’s game.

“It’s so tight you’ve got to keep winning just to hold your position, it’s pretty relentless. We’ve been strong at home but we’ve got to be a bit better away from home.”

Glenn Walker will be out for two or three games after tweaking his calf on his 301st game for the club against Stockport. Looking back on Saturday’s win against Stockport, Wilkin said: “It was a three massive points for us.

“We weren’t quite getting the breaks at the start of the season but I think we deserved to win on Saturday against a good Stockport side.

“We knew it was not going to be a great spectacle with the wind and the difficult surface but we had worked on our game plan and stuck to it. Lee [Ndlovu] did brilliantly to get the goal for us.

“The players worked really hard, especially out of position in the second half. We tried to pass the ball through the midfield but it was very difficult on those conditions, so we had to be patient.

“Danny Lewis is a terrific keeper and he made a couple of vital saves as did their keeper but we scored a great goal.

“If we can maintain that level of commitment and keep to that level of performance hopefully we can have a strong finish to the season.”