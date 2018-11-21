These boots were made for scoring

Blame Steve Diggin’s goal drought on the weather.

The lack of rain during the first three months of the season meant many players were still wearing hard-ground boots, including Diggin.

With the grounds getting softer, I decided to change my boots and within two minutes it had paid off. I will be wearing them again on Saturday! Steve Diggin

But he pulled on his soft-ground boots for the first time since he scored in them in the penalty shoot-out at Wembley and got off the mark for his new club on Tuesday.

Diggin said: “It was starting to concern me so I’m delighted to get off the mark.

“With the ground getting softer, I decided to change my boots and within two minutes it had paid off. I will be wearing them again on Saturday!”

It has been a frustrating start for the former Brackley Town striker but he said: “I got tendonitis in my Achilles heel in my second game so it was just a case of getting through games with the injury.

“I’m enjoying it here despite the poor run but now we can look forward. Hopefully, that’s the start of me scoring a few more now.”