Taylor will be staying until the end of campaign

There is another new face at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

Banbury United manager Mike Ford has added Northampton Town midfielder Sean Whaler to his squad this week but says he is happy with the balance he has now got.

We’ve got a full squad but if we have an injury we’re going to be a bit short so I needed to get someone in Puritans boss Mike Ford

That is partly due to Oxford United full-back Matt Taylor staying to the end of the season. Ford had feared the young full-back may have been recalled by his parent club.

Meanwhile, Whaler has joined the Puritans on a youth loan deal from Northampton Town.

Ford said: “We’ve got a full squad but if we have an injury we’re going to be a bit short so I needed to get someone in.”

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder is a versatile player.

Whaler has made two first team appearances for the Cobblers so far this season, coming on as a substitute in two Checkatrade Trophy games against Wycombe Wanderers and Fulham Under-21s.

Whaler has recently completed a two-month loan spell with Northern Premier League East Division side AFC Mansfield, playing regularly on the flank for their first team.

He will be available for Saturday’s Evo-Stik League South trip to Royston Town and Tuesday’s OFA Senior Cup tie with Easington Sports.