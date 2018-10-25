Super Saints make it six wins on the spin

There’s no stopping Brackley Town Saints as they made it six UHLSport Hellenic League wins on the spin.

But the premier division leaders had to come from behind to beat basement boys Shrivenham 5-2 on Wednesday.

Saints took an early lead when James Hammond drove forward and although Dan Lawrence saved his shot, Charlie Kille was on hand to lift the rebound into the net.

Despite the early setback, Shrivenham settled well and it was clear that their physical presence might cause problems at set-pieces. Saints went close when Harry Brock sent Kille away and his cross found Ryan Knight but Lawrence kept his shot out and saved Hammond’s follow-up.

Shrivenham equalised from a corner when Lewis Petrie skilfully back-heeled the ball into the empty net. The visitors took the lead on the stroke of halftime when a free-kick found Petrie who tapped in for his second goal.

After the restart, Hammond shot over from the edge of the box, Knight’s free-kick was saved by Lawrence before Saints equalised on the hour mark. Hammond and Brock combined for the on rushing Knight to fire home.

Saints soon regained the lead when Killie and Hammond again combined to find Knight, Lawrence saved his attempt but Alex Stott knocked home the rebound.

Stott went close before McAuley Dodson picked up a second yellow card for a foul on George Ball.

A rapid break saw great wing play by Ball who crossed for Dan Middleton who was brilliantly denied by Lawrence. But from Brock’s ensuing corner Stott rose at the far post to head past Lawrence.

Substitute Chris Jordan finished off a flowing move by meeting Middleton’s cross and diverting the ball into the bottom corner of the net to round it off.