Strikers deliver the goals and that pleases Ford

Banbury United boss Mike Ford was delighted to see Conor McDonagh and Leam Howards get on the score sheet against Royston Town.

The duo helped the Puritans beat Royston 3-0 in Saturday’s Evo-Stik Southern League clash. McDonagh’s 13th goal of the campaign helped United take three welcome points while Howards bagged his fifth goal of the season.

Working really hard and linking up well is one thing but scoring goals is what strikers will ultimately be judged on Puritans boss Mike Ford

McDonagh overcame the setback of missing a first half penalty to open the scoring and that shows how confident the striker is now in front of goal.

Ford said: “Royston couldn’t cope with Leam Howards and Conor McDonagh, they had too much pace for them.

“Conor is scoring goals now. I told him and Leam before the game that working really hard and linking up well is one thing but scoring goals is what strikers will ultimately be judged on.

“We’re unbeaten in six games now and have taken ten points from them. Now we need to go to Redditch and get something from that game.

“Winning on Saturday makes it easier for the trip to Redditch, you wouldn’t want to go there on the back of a defeat.”