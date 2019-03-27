Stidder is spot-on to settle cup tie

Andrew Stidder hit the stoppage-time winner to book Easington Sports a place in the last four of the UHLSport Hellenic League Division Subsidiary Cup.

Sports beat AFC Aldermaston 1-0 in Tuesday’s quarter-final tie which was settled by Stidder’s 97th minute penalty

The result was even more impressive due to the young age of the side and Sports had to show great maturity and discipline. The win means Sports have now won against the top two from the Division One East in cup competitions.

Aldermaston started brightly and had the better of the chances, taking advantage of some defensive errors and Adam Rimmer had to make two important saves at key stages.

The second half was much more even and Sports began to control the game. The pairing of Owen James and George Coombes alongside the experienced Stidder was strong as the pace of the front three opened up the game.

The winner came when Coombes was brought down in the box and, after a long delay, Stidder converted the ensuing spot-kick.