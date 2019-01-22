Stalemate sees Saints knocked off top spot

Brackley Town Saints were knocked off top spot in the premier division of the UHLSport Hellenic League following Saturday’s stalemate with Flackwell Heath.

It was only the third time that Saints have failed to register a goal as Brimscombe & Thrupp took advantage to go top. But Saints go into Wednesday’s clash with Windsor looking to regain top spot.

James Watts headed off the line for Saints in a first half dominated by Flackwell Heath.

After the restart, Saints went close through Ryan Knight and Olly Goddard saw his header saved by the keeper. In a frantic ending, Knight was denied by the keeper and also shot wide while a great cross from Watts went begging in the six-yard box.