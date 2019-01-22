Sports take advantage as rivals slip up

Easington Sports have gone three points clear at the top of the UHLSport Hellenic League.

The Division One West leaders beat Newent Town 3-1 on Saturday while their promotion rivals dropped crucial points.

All four goals came in the second half at Newent who put Sports under early pressure. But the visitors weathered the storm and Joe Eyre created the only notable chances for Craig Robinson and Henry Rose.

Sports retained possession better in the second half and broke the deadlock when Conor Grant found Robinson who flicked the ball on to Eyre who beat his marker and raced 40 yards before slotting past the keeper.

Newent soon levelled through Harrison Jones who smashed an unstoppable shot into the top corner of the net from the edge of the box.

Sports regained the lead from when Callum Convey’s free-kick was headed home by the returning Dan Watkin.

Sports sealed all three points when substitute George Coombes showed a neat bit of skill to pass inside to Charlie Hill who got the ball under control and smashed a shot into the top corner of the net from 25 yards.