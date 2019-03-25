Sports take a big step towards title

Easington Sports took another step towards the UHLSport Hellenic League title.

Ben Milner’s side beat Cirencester Town Development 4-0 in Saturday’s Division One West clash. Callum Convey gave Sports the interval lead before Josh Bowden (2) and Joe Eyre wrapped it up in the second half.

Sports now have a four-point advantage and a game in hand over second-placed Cheltenham Saracens who slipped up in midweek.

Sports struggled to get their passing game going on the 3G pitch and Joe White twice came to his side’s rescue. But the visitors gradually grew into the game and Convey gave Sports the lead from a free-kick.

The second half was a much improved performance and Bowden showed good composure to finish past the keeper after being played through by Convey. Bowden bagged his second goal when he netted from Convey’s pass after Cirencester failed to full clear a corner.

Sports added a fourth goal when Eyre raced through from the halfway line to calmly slot past the keeper.

Sports will then be at home again this weekend, looking for another three points against Newent Town and three days later entertain Thornbury Town in the semi-final of the Bluefin Sports Supplementary Cup.

Ardley United lost 3-0 at Shrivenham in the premier division.

Tom Ballard, Luke Cordery and Ryan Stanners got the Shrivenham goals.