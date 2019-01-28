Sports set up another clash with Puritans

For the second season running, Easington Sports will play Banbury United the quarter-finals of the Oxon Senior Cup.

This time the tie will be played at the Banbury Plant Hire Stadium next month.

Sports booked their place in the last eight with a thumping 10-2 victory over Oxon Senior League outfit Bicester United on Saturday. The tie at Addison Road was over in the opening ten minutes as Sports blitzed Bicester with goals from Henry Rose, Mike Spaull and Joe Eyre.

Another flurry of goals on the half-hour mark put Sports completely out of sight. George Coombes converted a penalty, Eyre scored his second before completing his hat-trick and Rose scored again just before halftime.

Bicester made Sports work hard to create the chances and there were some excellent spells of attacking football that would have unlocked UHL Hellenic League defences.

Although Bicester stemmed the flow of goals after the restart, there were still some excellent pieces of combination play with Rose impressing in midfield while Tom Smith and Spaull combined well down the right to put some testing balls into the box. Connor Grant finished off one excellent move created down the right to add to the goal tally while Charlie Hill finished off a well worked move towards the end of the game.

Perhaps the goal of the game came from Dave Buckwell who cut inside two players and curled a left foot shot into the top corner from the edge of the area. Bicester did manage score twice in the second half with a brace from Brandon Walsh.

Ardley United will meet Thame United in the last eight after they thumped Clanfield 85 5-0 at Radcott Road.

Troy Bryan and Billy Gillett each bagged a brace with Tom Moore also getting on the score sheet for the premier division outfit.