Sports pick up three vital points against promotion rivals

Easington Sports picked up three vital UHLSport Hellenic League points in their promotion push.

Ben Milner’s side beat Kidlington Development 4-1 in Saturday’s Division One West clash between two high-fliers at Addison Road. Sports established a 3-0 interval lead and, although Kidlington reduced the arrears in the second half, they could not find a way back into the game.

Following an even opening period, Sports broke the deadlock when Josh Rose volleyed home after Kidlington failed to deal with Callum Convey’s inswinging corner.

Boosted by the breakthrough, Sports stepped up a gear and soon doubled their advantage when Convey’s corner was turned in at the near post by Dan Watkin.

Another good move down the left ended with Joe Eyre’s cross being blazed over by Tom Smith. But Eyre increased his side’s lead just before the break when he beat Nicky Lacey to the ball on the edge of the box and evaded the stranded keeper before finding the back of the net from a tight angle.

Jordan Parker shot wide just before the break but keeper Joe White was largely untroubled on his debut.

After the restart, Watkin was just off target with a header from Convey’s free-kick before the visitors reduced the arrears when he got on the end of a low cross from Parker to net from close range.

Kidlington enjoyed their best spell of the game but Sports continued to have the better chances. Watkin headed wide and David Buckwell was also off target, both from Convey free-kicks, Lacey thwarted Eyre after he broke into the box and then kept out a shot from Charlie Hill.

White did well to keep out a shot from Parker but Sports had the final word when Conor Grant caught out Lacey and his speculative shot crept into an unguarded net.