Sports making hard work of getting over finish line

Easington Sports manager Ben Milner must be hoping it’s not going to be a case déjà vu.

With just two UHLSport Hellenic League games remaining, Sports are within touching distance of the title.

But Sports missed out on promotion from Division One West on the final day last season and that could happen again if they do not get the job done this time.

Sports lost to one of their main rivals last weekend, going down 2-0 at Malmesbury.

The visitors were left to rue early missed chances in the top-of-the-table clash. Joe Eyre and Joe Coleman both missed difficult chances to give Sports the lead before Jamie Packer scored for the free-scoring home side. At times, Sports struggled to compete with the physical presence of the Wiltshire side but a much improved second half performance brought them back into the game.

Owen James had a clear one-on-one chance but he shot straight at the keeper and Sports lacked that bit of quality in the final third to breakdown the Malmesbury defence.

With Sports pushing for an equaliser, Malmesbury eventually scored a crucial second goal through Packer that sealed all three points. Winning the ball back high up the pitch left the defence exposed to the counter attack and Packer was on hand to take advantage.

The only positive note on the day was that title rivals Thornbury Town had lost against Clanfield 85.