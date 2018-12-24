Sports go goal crazy to stay on promotion course

Easington Sports moved into second place in the UHLSport Hellenic League Division One West table after thumping Tytherington Rocks 11-0 at Addison Road.

Charlie Hill and Mike Spaull came off the bench to bag second-half hat-tricks while Joe Eyre (2), Callum Convey, Conor Grant and Henry Rose also got on the score sheet.

Sports are second behind Kidlington Development, level on points with the leaders, third-placed Cheltenham Saracens and Thornbury Town. But Ben Milner’s side have two games in hand over Kidlington ahead of Saturday’s trip to North Leigh United.

Adderbury Park won 4-1 in Saturday’s Division Two West clash at Shrivenham Development Josh Reilly and Durrell Livous both bagged a brace.